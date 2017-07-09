Source: F4WOnline

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE is stating that they released Austin Aries and that it wasn't Aries that asked for his release. Meltzer noted that while he was told that Aries did not asked to be released, he was thrilled when he was. Aries had signed a three-year deal early last year, so if Aries had quit on his own, WWE could have held him to that and he wouldn't have been able to wrestle until early 2019.

See Also Austin Aries On If He's Happy With How WWE Has Presented Cruiserweights

As previously reported, Aries reportedly had some heat backstage. Meltzer said that a lot of people, including the writing team, did not like him.

Aries has a standard 90 non-compete, and will be paid his downside during that period. He will be be able to work independent shows during that period that WWE approves of. He will be eligible to wrestle anywhere else - like NJPW or GFW - in early October.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.