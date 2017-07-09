- WWE has been continuing to upload Goldberg matches on their YouTube channel. Above is Goldberg's match against Randy Orton on RAW in 2003. After an assist from Steve Austin, Goldberg hit Orton with a spear and a jackhammer to get the win.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash turns 58 years old today. Nash noted on his twitter that he has a meniscus tear in his left knee that has locked his knee joint. He will have it operated on this Tuesday, which will be his 32nd surgery.

- Sean Waltman took to Twitter this weekend to comment on what a good time it is for the wrestling business right now, as seen below:

Have I mentioned what a good time it is for Wrestling these days? — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 8, 2017

Just because the industry moved on without you doesn't mean it sucks now. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 8, 2017

There has always been really s--tty Wrestling to choose from, no matter how good a state Wrestling was in. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 8, 2017

Most of us look back at things from our youth with Rose Colored Glasses on... No matter how good or bad those things really were. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 8, 2017

1999 WWE Revenue = $373,100,000

2017 WWE Revenue = $729,216,000 https://t.co/jwbAJpSAzZ — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 8, 2017

I'll take the money over the ratings points any day of the week. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 8, 2017

Never said Wrestling is as popular now as it was in the late 90's. I'm saying Wrestling is doing very well & I foresee it gaining more steam — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 8, 2017

More wrestlers are making a full time living in Wrestling outside of WWE than at any other time in Wrestling since the territories died out. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 8, 2017

This tweet is as much to myself & the way I thought(not too long ago) as it is to anyone else. https://t.co/gl5MBNKcO0 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 9, 2017

