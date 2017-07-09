- WWE has been continuing to upload Goldberg matches on their YouTube channel. Above is Goldberg's match against Randy Orton on RAW in 2003. After an assist from Steve Austin, Goldberg hit Orton with a spear and a jackhammer to get the win.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash turns 58 years old today. Nash noted on his twitter that he has a meniscus tear in his left knee that has locked his knee joint. He will have it operated on this Tuesday, which will be his 32nd surgery.

- Sean Waltman took to Twitter this weekend to comment on what a good time it is for the wrestling business right now, as seen below:










Eric Robinson contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

