Below are results from last night's WWE RAW live event in Waco, TX:
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville defeated Cedric Alexander.
* Sasha Banks, Bayley & Mickie James defeated RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Emma &Nia Jax.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro defeated Heath Slater & Rhyno, The Hardys and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson in a Fatal Four Way.
* Finn Bálor defeated Elias Samson.
* Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt.
* Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeated Intercontinental Champion The Miz & Samoa Joe.
