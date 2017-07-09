Below are results from last night's WWE RAW live event in Waco, TX:

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville defeated Cedric Alexander.

* Sasha Banks, Bayley & Mickie James defeated RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Emma &Nia Jax.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro defeated Heath Slater & Rhyno, The Hardys and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson in a Fatal Four Way.

* Finn Bálor defeated Elias Samson.

* Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt.

* Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeated Intercontinental Champion The Miz & Samoa Joe.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.