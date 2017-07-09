- Above is a promo for the Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe match at tonight's Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. Despite the promo being for Joe vs. Lesnar, the title of the video incorrectly reads, "Roman Reigns battles Braun Strowman in an Ambulance Match tonight." The thumbnail for the video also shows Reigns vs. Strowman.

- Elias Samson suffered his first singles loss on the main roster at last night's WWE live event in Waco. Samson was pinned by Finn Balor. Full results from last night's WWE live event in Waco are here.

- As noted, former WWE star Shelton Benjamin turns 42 years old. WWE wished the former Intercontinental Champion a Happy Birthday on social media, as seen below:

"Ain't no stoppin' me now!" Happy birthday to the #GoldStandard, #SheltonBenjamin! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 9, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

