Source: F4WOnline

As noted, the smart money for tonight's WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view came in late last week. Despite the odds, which you can check out here, Dave Meltzer reported on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the plan is still for Roman Reigns to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam for the WWE Universal Championship.

The original plan was for Reigns to beat Lesnar for the title at WrestleMania, but WWE made the decision to move the match to SummerSlam. Reigns' recent losses to Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman set up future challengers for him.

