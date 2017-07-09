- The latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas features WWE artist Rob Schamberger painting Braun Strowman, as seen in the video above.
- WWE Shop has a Great Balls of Fire sale this weekend where you can save 20% off titles and 40% off tees by clicking here and using code FIRE at checkout. The sale expires Sunday, July 9th at 11:59pm PT.
- The PWStream Twitter account posted Bray Wyatt's win loss record, which you can check out below. It shows that during his career, Wyatt has lost almost 70% of his matches.
Career Record: Bray Wyatt— pwstream (@pwstream) July 9, 2017
WIN: 182 (29.55%)
LOSS: 424 (68.83%)
DRAW: 10 (1.62%)#WWEGBOF pic.twitter.com/0UGpNWrrRt
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.