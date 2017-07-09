- The latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas features WWE artist Rob Schamberger painting Braun Strowman, as seen in the video above.

- There were rumors following AJ Styles beating Kevin Owens for the U.S. title at Friday's RAW live event at Madison Square Garden that the title change was done at a live event because Owens was injured. Those rumors were false, as Owens worked last night's live event in Corpus Christi and has not been pulled from any of the upcoming live events that he's scheduled for.

- WWE Shop has a Great Balls of Fire sale this weekend where you can save 20% off titles and 40% off tees by clicking here and using code FIRE at checkout. The sale expires Sunday, July 9th at 11:59pm PT.

- The PWStream Twitter account posted Bray Wyatt's win loss record, which you can check out below. It shows that during his career, Wyatt has lost almost 70% of his matches.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.