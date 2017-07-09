- Above is the latest WWE Fury, featuring Jeff Hardy's "Whisper in the Winds" move on Chris Jericho, Edge, Triple H, and others.
- On her Instagram, Becky Lynch gave a shout out to The Singh Brothers because earlier in their careers they worked together in Canada and have now reunited in the WWE. In the caption, Becky said:
"We started from the bottom now we here! I met these two lads when I first left home for Canada 12 years and we went from wrestling in front of small crowds in Vancouver to touring the world. @gurvsihra_wwe @harvsihra_wwe"
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.