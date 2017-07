- Above is the latest WWE Fury, featuring Jeff Hardy's "Whisper in the Winds" move on Chris Jericho, Edge, Triple H, and others.

- WWE posted this week's 25 Best Instagram Photos . The collection includes: Lana, Tyler Breeze and Charlotte, Alexa Bliss, and The Bella Twins.

Since it's #NationalBikiniday ??! My favorite type of day ???????? What's your favorite National Day #LanaSquad ??? A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Jul 5, 2017 at 10:50pm PDT

Tea time with Tenee ?? #fashionfiles ?? @mmmgorgeous A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:39pm PDT

Good Morning Tokyo ?? A post shared by Alexa_Bliss (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on Jun 29, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

- On her Instagram, Becky Lynch gave a shout out to The Singh Brothers because earlier in their careers they worked together in Canada and have now reunited in the WWE. In the caption, Becky said:

"We started from the bottom now we here! I met these two lads when I first left home for Canada 12 years and we went from wrestling in front of small crowds in Vancouver to touring the world. @gurvsihra_wwe @harvsihra_wwe"

We started from the bottom now we here! I met these two lads when I first left home for Canada 12 years and we went from wrestling in front of small crowds in Vancouver to touring the world. @gurvsihra_wwe @harvsihra_wwe A post shared by Rebecca Quin (@beckylynchwwe) on Jul 8, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.