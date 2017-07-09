- Above, The Bella Twins took Birdie on a road trip to San Diego and made a stop to try some "World Famous" Date Shakes.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Which Superstar's submission would you least want to get caught in?" As of this writing, Brock Lesnar's Kimura Lock is leading with 57 percent over Samoa Joe's Coquina Clutch. The two Superstars will meet in the main event of tonight's Great Balls of Fire PPV, be sure to check out our Live Coverage!

- At WWE's Madison Square Garden Live Event, a fan caught Sasha Banks getting down to Emma's entrance theme, but once Alexa Bliss' music hit, she stopped dancing and a giant scowl came over her face. Alexa will defend her Raw Women's Championship tonight against Sasha.

When The Boss Is Breaking It Down????Then Alexa's Music Hits????The Boss No Like????@SashaBanksWWE #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/S2wu4XLlYk — Lisa Schnur (@lschnur132) July 8, 2017

