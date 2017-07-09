- Above, The Bella Twins took Birdie on a road trip to San Diego and made a stop to try some "World Famous" Date Shakes.
- At WWE's Madison Square Garden Live Event, a fan caught Sasha Banks getting down to Emma's entrance theme, but once Alexa Bliss' music hit, she stopped dancing and a giant scowl came over her face. Alexa will defend her Raw Women's Championship tonight against Sasha.
When The Boss Is Breaking It Down????Then Alexa's Music Hits????The Boss No Like????@SashaBanksWWE #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/S2wu4XLlYk— Lisa Schnur (@lschnur132) July 8, 2017
