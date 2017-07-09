- As noted, Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt in the main event of Friday's RAW live event at Madison Square Garden. After the show, Braun Strowman came out and attacked Reigns. Cedric Alexander and R-Truth tried to make the save, but both men were taken out. Eventually Seth Rollins came out and helped his former Shield partner clear the ring of Wyatt and Strowman. The fans started chanting for Dean Ambrose and The Shield, and Rollins seemed to tease The Shield reuniting, as seen in the video above.

"I've got some good news and some bad news," Rollins said. "The bad news is that Ambrose is about 15 drinks deep at a bar somewhere. The good news is, we hear you New York City!"

- Speaking of The Shield, Reigns hyped his ambulance match against Braun Strowman at tonight's Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view with the tweet below. Reigns noted that he's left Dallas with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship before (at WrestleMania 32) and he will leave Strowman in an ambulance tonight. Remember to join us this evening for our live match-by-match coverage of Great Balls of Fire.

