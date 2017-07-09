- John Cena briefly spoke to Confidential in Australia this past Friday before his series of one-man shows kicked off. During the interview, Cena discussed being engaged to Nikki Bella and tying the knot soon.

"They know exactly what you go through with training, diet and hard work. You don't have to explain it or hope that they understand," Cena said. "I'm excited about getting married to my best friend. I can't wait."

- British professional boxer Ohara Davies used The Undertaker's theme for his entrance last night. Davies, who walked into the fight undefeated, faced Josh Taylor and was knocked out in the seventh round to lose his WBC silver championship. Davies has used Taker's theme before, and recently talked to The Sun about using the theme and growing up a big wrestling fan.

"I've been a wrestling fan since I was a kid - I've always loved it," said Davies. "Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin were my favorites - Undertaker's entrance music, with all the bells, was always exciting. I'm in the entertainment business, so I have fun with it. Everyone loved it. I got a gown made for me, to make it as realistic as possible."

You can watch Davies' entrance below:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.