- Matt Hardy, who will be teaming with his brother Jeff to challenge Sheamus & Cesaro for the RAW Tag Team Championship at Great Balls of Fire tonight, and Sheamus have been taking shots at each other today on Twitter. Hardy reverted to his "Broken" condition by the end of the exchange, as seen below, and Sheamus advised that he "try a different CONDISHTIONER":

Iron men V men who should be home doing the ironing. #WWEGBOF?? https://t.co/RwHiuJkRP6 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) July 9, 2017

Did a 6 year old hack your Twitter? This is an absolutely HORRENDOUS tweet.



Now you sound like the @WWEUniverse says you look.. STUPID. https://t.co/7IRgtcCnW1 — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 9, 2017

Same 6 year old who does your STUPID hair Cruella. SEE YA IN DA RING. https://t.co/eAvrTdcxY2 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) July 9, 2017

I don't have this shock streak by choice.. It was a result of my CONDISHTION, you OBSOLETE MULE! https://t.co/aECXmpGB3D — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 9, 2017

The #7Deities have forsaken you due to your BLASPHEMY against them. This will not end well for you. https://t.co/VS1jNiDTvt — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 9, 2017

