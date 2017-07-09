- Above is the WWE Great Balls of Fire Kickoff show, which starts at 7pm ET. Make sure to join us tonight for our live coverage of the show. New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes WWE Great Balls of Fire tonight.
- Matt Hardy, who will be teaming with his brother Jeff to challenge Sheamus & Cesaro for the RAW Tag Team Championship at Great Balls of Fire tonight, and Sheamus have been taking shots at each other today on Twitter. Hardy reverted to his "Broken" condition by the end of the exchange, as seen below, and Sheamus advised that he "try a different CONDISHTIONER":
Who are the iron MEN? We'll find out when The #HardyBoyz battle @WWECesaro & @WWESheamus for 30 MINUTES! https://t.co/HAJB6numFy #WWEGBOF pic.twitter.com/HwTIv6qSTe— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2017
Iron men V men who should be home doing the ironing. #WWEGBOF?? https://t.co/RwHiuJkRP6— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) July 9, 2017
Did a 6 year old hack your Twitter? This is an absolutely HORRENDOUS tweet.— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 9, 2017
Now you sound like the @WWEUniverse says you look.. STUPID. https://t.co/7IRgtcCnW1
Same 6 year old who does your STUPID hair Cruella. SEE YA IN DA RING. https://t.co/eAvrTdcxY2— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) July 9, 2017
I don't have this shock streak by choice.. It was a result of my CONDISHTION, you OBSOLETE MULE! https://t.co/aECXmpGB3D— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 9, 2017
Try a different CONDISHTIONER Matty boy #headnshoulders https://t.co/6uV3xXVHky— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) July 9, 2017
The #7Deities have forsaken you due to your BLASPHEMY against them. This will not end well for you. https://t.co/VS1jNiDTvt— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 9, 2017
