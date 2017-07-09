- Above, WWE caught up with Dean Ambrose before his upcoming Intercontinental Championship match against The Miz. Ambrose talked about how The Miz is probably feeling and how he's trying to exploit every rule possible just to keep his title. He then finishes off with a story about The Miz the only way Dean knows how.
- Raw General Manager Kurt Angle is in the American Airlines Center, letting fans know just how much longer they have to wait for tonight's PPV to get started.
"WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV starts in 2 1/2 hours. Doors open in 28 minutes. Gonna be an Amazing Night. #itstrue #RawGM"
