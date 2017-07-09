Sasha Banks went from being a big underdog this morning in her RAW Women's Championship match against Alexa Bliss at Great Balls of Fire to being a big favorite. Sasha is now a -3250 favorite to defeat Alexa, who is a +1350 underdog. It should be noted that it doesn't necessarily mean that she's winning the title, as she could always win via countout or disqualification.

A quick note on betting odds, a minus sign indicates the favorite with the following number representing how favored the competitor while the plus sign designated the underdog. If you were to bet $100 on Alexa, you would win $1350 if she were to win. However, you would need to bet $3250 on Sasha to win $100 if she were to beat Alexa.

While the lines have changed this our update this morning, the favorites remain the same. There were never any odds for the Cruiserweight title match. Below are the updated betting odds, courtesy of 5 Dimes.

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) (-5400) vs. Samoa Joe (+1800)

Ambulance Match

Roman Reigns (+1000) vs. Braun Strowman (-2000)

WWE Raw Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) (+1350) vs. Sasha Banks (-3250)

WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Miz (c) (-2600) vs. Dean Ambrose (+1200)

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (30-Minute Iron Man Match)

Cesaro and Sheamus (c) (-2600) vs. The Hardys (+1200)

Seth Rollins (+700) vs. Bray Wyatt (-1500)

Big Cass (-3250) vs. Enzo (+1350)

Kickoff

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa * NO ODDS *

