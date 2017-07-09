Sasha Banks went from being a big underdog this morning in her RAW Women's Championship match against Alexa Bliss at Great Balls of Fire to being a big favorite. Sasha is now a -3250 favorite to defeat Alexa, who is a +1350 underdog. It should be noted that it doesn't necessarily mean that she's winning the title, as she could always win via countout or disqualification.
While the lines have changed this our update this morning, the favorites remain the same. There were never any odds for the Cruiserweight title match. Below are the updated betting odds, courtesy of 5 Dimes.
WWE Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) (-5400) vs. Samoa Joe (+1800)
Ambulance Match
Roman Reigns (+1000) vs. Braun Strowman (-2000)
WWE Raw Women's Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) (+1350) vs. Sasha Banks (-3250)
WWE Intercontinental Championship
The Miz (c) (-2600) vs. Dean Ambrose (+1200)
WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (30-Minute Iron Man Match)
Cesaro and Sheamus (c) (-2600) vs. The Hardys (+1200)
Seth Rollins (+700) vs. Bray Wyatt (-1500)
Big Cass (-3250) vs. Enzo (+1350)
Kickoff
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa * NO ODDS *
