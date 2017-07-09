WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

Vic Joseph is on commentary with Corey Graves. Out first comes WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Akira Tozawa is out next with Titus Worldwide leader Titus O'Neil.

Tozawa gets a big "Ah!" chant going before they lock up. Back and forth to start. Tozawa nails a big kick to the face and a senton. Neville ends up on the apron but Tozawa kicks him to the floor. Tozawa with another "Ah!" chant. Tozawa runs the ropes for a dive but Neville meets him with a kick. Neville comes back into the ring and stomps as Titus looks on. Neville sends Tozawa to the floor and launches him into the barrier. We go to a commercial.

Back from the break and Neville drops Tozawa in the ring. Neville runs the ropes and hits a sliding kick for another 2 count. Titus tries to rally fans for Tozawa but Neville works him over. Neville talks some trash and mushes Tozawa. Tozawa fights back with chops. Tozawa keeps control but Neville ducks a kick. Tozawa with a suplex. Tozawa stands tall and is fired up now.

Tozawa goes to the top but Neville rolls out of the way to the floor. Tozawa runs the ropes and hits a suicide dive. Tozawa goes back in and nails another dive. Tozawa brings it back in for a close 2 count as Titus cheers him on. Tozawa ends up caught on Neville's shoulders. Tozawa counters and turns that into the Octopus Stretch. Neville makes it to the rope and breaks the hold. Tozawa with another "Ah!" chant. Tozawa goes to the top but Neville gets to his feet. Tozawa rolls through. More back and forth now. Neville with a big dropkick to the chest for a 2 count. Neville with a big forearm in the corner.

Neville goes to the top but wastes some time as fans boo. Neville misses from the top and Tozawa rolls him up for 2. Tozawa keeps on and hits a Shining Wizard. Tozawa keeps control with more offense but gets crotched on the top. Neville kicks the rope and adds insult to injury. Titus isn't happy as Neville waits for Tozawa. Neville with a kick to the gut for the pin.

Winner: Neville

