Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt

We go right to the ring and out comes Bray Wyatt. Seth Rollins is out next to a pop.

We see some of the international announce teams at ringside. JoJo is doing ring announcing. The bell rings and they size each other up. They lock up and trade holds. Wyatt goes down but laughs. They lock up again and Wyatt takes it to the corner. Wyatt turns up[side down in the corner. Rollins ends up going for the running knee but Wyatt goes to the apron, then to the floor. Rollins runs for a dive but Wyatt meets him with a big right hand. Wyatt comes back in and takes control. Wyatt stands tall as fans boo. Rollins sends Wyatt into the turnbuckle face first. Rollins knocks Wyatt to the apron but Wyatt catches him as he approaches. They trade shots on the apron. Wyatt launches Rollins face first into the steel steps.

Wyatt follows up and sends Rollins into the barrier. Wyatt brings it back into the ring and covers for a 2 count. More back and forth now. They go to the top for a big superplex and another 2 count by Wyatt. Wyatt keeps control and spikes Rollins on the apron for another close 2 count. Wyatt goes for the running senton but Rollins rolls out of the way. Rollins gets up first and sends Wyatt to the floor as he charges. Wyatt comes right back in but Rollins ducks a clothesline. Wyatt blocks a Falcon Arrow. Rollins counters with a knee and nails a dropkick. Rollins nails a suicide dive to the floor and gets a big pop.

Rollins brings it back into the ring and springboards in with a big right hand. Rollins with a 2 count. Rollins keeps control and hits more offense and a Slingblade for a 2 count. Rollins with elbows to the jaw. Wyatt catches a kick and goes for Sister Abigail but Rollins fights it off. Rollins with an enziguri. Wyatt with a huge clothesline. Rollins nails a Falcon Arrow for a 2 count. Rollins goes to the top but Wyatt crotches him. Wyatt drops Rollins from the top into his knee for another close 2 count.

Wyatt nails the Uranage for a 2 count. Wyatt yells at Rollins to get up and fight him. Rollins gets up and unloads with strikes in the middle of the ring. Wyatt goes for the knee and retreats to the floor. Wyatt ends up getting a cheap thumb to the eye as Rollins got careless. Wyatt runs back in and hits Sister Abigail for the win.

Winner: Bray Wyatt

After the match, Wyatt stands tall as we go to replays. Wyatt poses on his knees as Rollins recovers and sells the eye poke. Wyatt makes his exit.

