- Above is the opening video used for the first-ever WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.
- Below is video of Paul Heyman talking with Charly Caruso in the Great Balls of Fire Social Media Lounge earlier tonight, discussing Samoa Joe vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.
.@HeymanHustle weighs in on @BrockLesnar's Universal Championship Match against @SamoaJoe. #WWEGBOF pic.twitter.com/mgLVERCb7A— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2017
