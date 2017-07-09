Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

We go to the ring and out comes Enzo Amore with a babyface promo. Big Cass is out next with a new theme song.

The bell rings and Enzo charges. Cass clubs him in the back, sending him to the mat. Enzo comes back swinging but Cass takes control. Cass takes Enzo to the corner and talks some trash as he unloads. The referee warns him and fans boo.

Cass ragdolls Enzo a bit and slaps him around in the corner. Cass with a fall-away slam out of the corner and fans boo some more. Cass with a big running splash in the corner. Cass smirks and talks some more trash. Enzo fights out of the corner but Cass rocks him back into it. Cass lays Enzo on top of the turnbuckle and beats on him some more. Cass boots Enzo around as fans try to rally for him. Cass with more offense in the corner. Fans with more boos.

Cass talks some trash and motions for Enzo to bring it. Cass scoops Enzo and presses him high in the air before launching him out to the floor. Cass raises his arm and smiles as fans continue to boo him. Enzo has trouble standing back in the ring now. Cass bounces off the rope and floors him with a big boot. Cass covers for the easy win.

Winner: Big Cass

After the match, Cass stands tall and looks down at his former partner. Cass makes his exit as Enzo is helped up to his feet.

