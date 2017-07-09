30-Minute Iron Man Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles: The Hardys vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

We go to the ring and out comes The Hardys for the first-ever tag team Iron Man match. RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus are out next to mostly boos.

The 30-minute timer appears on the screen. Fans chant "delete!" before the bell. The bell rings and Cesaro charges but ducks a clothesline as Sheamus follows right up and nails a Brogue Kick for a pin on Matt Hardy. That was very quick. Sheamus and Cesaro go up 1-0.

Jeff Hardy comes in and fights off a double team. Jeff dropkicks Cesaro for a 1 count. Sheamus tags in and takes control of Jeff as the "Brother Nero" chants start. Jeff takes Sheamus into the corner and Matt comes in for a bit of double teaming. Matt works on Sheamus and clotheslines him to the floor. Matt follows and slams Sheamus' head into the mat as fans chant "delete!" with every slam. Matt brings it back in and goes for a Twist of Fate but Sheamus blocks it. Matt counters and drops Sheamus for a 2 count.

Jeff comes back in but ends up getting sent into the barrier by Cesaro. Matt comes over and unloads on Cesaro until Sheamus makes the save. Cesaro uppercuts Matt. Cesaro with an uppercut. Cesaro brings Jeff back in and keeps control for another pin attempt. Cesaro stops Jeff from making the tag. Cesaro nails the gutwrench slam for another 2 count. Sheamus comes in and drops Jeff for another pin attempt. Sheamus keeps Jeff grounded now. Cesaro comes back in and Jeff ends up on the floor. Matt checks on Jeff. Sheamus tags in and Jeff goes for a tag but Sheamus cuts him off. Jeff fights out of a hold but Sheamus slams him hard for a 2 count.

Cesaro tags back in and keeps control of Jeff. Fans try to rally for Jeff as he fights up. Cesaro knocks Matt off the apron with a boot. Cesaro turns around and gets backdropped by Jeff. Jeff gets to his feet but Cesaro nails a running uppercut from behind. Sheamus and Cesaro double team Jeff and Sheamus covers for another pin. Cesaro and Sheamus are up 2-0 with 20 minutes left.

Sheamus with a shoulder and a clothesline to Jeff for another 2 count. Jeff finally turns it around after Sheamus charges in the corner but Jeff moves. Sheamus lands on the floor. Jeff finally tags in Matt but Cesaro also tags in. Matt unloads as the "delete!" chants start back up. Matt slams Cesaro's face into the turnbuckles maybe 30 times as the referee tries to pull him off. Matt with a clothesline and a running bulldog for a close 2 count. Matt with an elbow to the neck from the second rope for a 2 count. Jeff tags in for Poetry In Motion on Cesaro. Matt with a Side Effect. Jeff with a Twist of Fate on Cesaro. Jeff covers for the pin. It's now 2-1.

Jeff keeps control of Cesaro now. Cesaro rocks Jeff and in comes Sheamus with 16 minutes left. Sheamus with a big uppercut. Jeff with a mule kick and a clothesline. Jeff with more shots in the corner for another 2 count. The Hardys keep control for a minute before Jeff leaps out and takes down both opponents. Matt ends up going face first into the ring post and landing on the floor thanks to Sheamus. Matt gets counted out. Sheamus and Cesaro are now up 3-1.

Sheamus drops Matt with a big knee in the middle of the ring. Cesaro tags in for a 2 count. Cesaro hits a suplex on Matt. More back and forth. Sheamus with forearms to Matt's chest on the apron. Sheamus just knocks Matt back to the floor and the referee starts counting. Cesaro sends Matt to the apron and then into the barrier. Cesaro hits a running uppercut into the barrier as we pass the 10 minute mark. Cesaro brings Matt back into the ring and tags Sheamus in. They hit a double suplex and Sheamus covers for a 2 count.

Sheamus keeps Matt grounded now. Matt fights up and out, hitting the Side Effect for a 2 count. Cesaro runs in and boots Jeff off the apron. Cesaro rolls Matt up and applies the Sharpshooter. It's broken but Sheamus gets in a cheap shot. Cesaro with a running uppercut and more uppercuts in the corner now. Jeff comes in as Matt backslides Cesaro. Jeff leg drops Cesaro in the backslide and covers for the pin. It's now 3-2.

Jeff takes shots from Cesaro but hits a Whisper in the Wind for a close 2 count. Cesaro drops Jeff and tags Sheamus back in. They go for an assisted White Noise but Matt knocks Cesaro from the top. Jeff rolls Sheamus up for 2. Jeff with an inverted atomic drop, the leg drop and a 2 count. Sheamus catches Jeff with a kick and a big knee. Matt tags in and fights Sheamus. Sheamus scoops him for a rolling senton but Matt fights out. Matt nails a tornado DDT from the second rope at the 5 minute mark. Sheamus kicks out. Matt waits for Sheamus but Cesaro runs in and fights him. Matt takes him out. Sheamus sends Matt face first into the corner. Sheamus takes Matt to the top for a big backdrop but Matt knocks him to the mat. Matt hits a moonsault for the close pin as it's broken up. More back and forth. Matt hits a big Twist of Fate from the top for another pin. The Hardys have tied it at 3-3.

The referee checks on Sheamus. Jeff looks to put Sheamus away but Cesaro comes over. Jeff leaps from the top and takes them both out on the floor. Jeff brings Sheamus back in and goes to the top. Matt climbs to the opposite corner. They both leap and land hard but Jeff covers Sheamus. Cesaro breaks the pin. Matt is bleeding as he tags in. Sheamus counters and rolls Matt up for a 2 count with less than 1 minute to go. Matt knocks Cesaro off the apron. Sheamus and Matt tangle and both go down. Jeff tags in and hits a Swanton Bomb on Sheamus for a pin but Sheamus wasn't legal. Cesaro quickly covers Jeff for a pin and it's now 4-3.

Cesaro runs around the ring and Jeff is forced to chase him. Jeff gets him back in but but can't get the pin in time as the clock runs out.

Winners: Cesaro and Sheamus

After the match, the champs leave with their titles as their music hits. A trainer comes in to check on Matt's wound. We go to replays. Cesaro and Sheamus pose on the stage with their titles as The Hardys recover in the ring.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Great Balls Of Fire.

