RAW Women's Title Match: Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

We go to the ring and out first comes Sasha Banks to a pop. We see more international announce teams in the arena, including Raymond Rougeau's return to the company on the French announce team. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is out next. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.

We get some trash talking before they get going at it. They lock up and Bliss takes it to the corner. Bliss drops Sasha with a shoulder after they run the ropes. They run them again and Sasha nails a dropkick, sending Bliss out for a breather. Bliss comes back in and Sasha takes her down out of the corner for a 2 count. Bliss begs Sasha to back off. Bliss, who is double-jointed, fakes an arm injury and suckers Sasha in to drop her.

Sasha comes back and goes for a Banks Statement but Bliss scrambles to the floor for another breather. Bliss yells about not needing this and being the champ. She looks to walk away but Sasha stops her. Bliss ends up pulling Sasha off the apron and she lands hard on the floor. The referee checks on her. Bliss stomps away on the floor. Bliss brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Bliss with more offense and a pin attempt. Bliss keeps Sasha grounded now. Sasha gets to her feet and fights back but Bliss drops her into her knee. Bliss mounts Sasha with strikes and makes another pin attempt, and another. Sasha blocks off a suplex attempt. Sasha keeps on and suplexes Bliss into the corner.

They get up at the same time and trade shots in the middle of the ring. Bliss runs into double boots int he corner. Sasha with more offense now. Sasha catches a kick and delivers one of her own. Sasha with a belly-to-back suplex. Sasha with a running knee for another 2 count. Sasha runs into elbows in the corner. Bliss with another big move out of the corner for a 2 count. Bliss isn't happy at the kick out. Bliss goes to the top and hits a moonsault but Sasha turns her into the Banks Statement. Bliss makes it to the bottom rope and breaks the hold but Sasha keeps it locked and takes advantage of the 5 count.

Bliss goes back to the floor and drops Sasha. Bliss talks some trash before launching Sasha into the barrier. More back and forth. Bliss fights with strikes from the floor while Sasha is in the ring. Bliss gets herself counted out and retains.

Winner by Count Out: Sasha Banks

After the match, Bliss leaves with her title as Sasha looks on. Sasha leaves the ring and runs up the ramp to attack Bliss, sending her into the LED screen. Bliss fights back and brings Sasha over to the announce table. Bliss goes to do a move through the announce table but Sasha pushes her off the table to the floor below the stage. Sasha jumps from the announce table to Bliss with double knees. Banks stands tall and stomps on Bliss as her music hits. We go to replays. Banks stands on top of the announce table and motions for the title around her waist as we go to another break.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Great Balls Of Fire.

