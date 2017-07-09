WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz

The bell rings and Ambrose goes to the floor to take out Dallas and Axel. Ambrose and Miz finally go at it with Miz taking control. Miz stomps away. Miz keeps Ambrose grounded now. Ambrose fights up and counters a knee with a roll-up for 2. Miz drops Ambrose on his face for a 2 count. Miz keeps control and takes his time with Ambrose while he's down. Miz with kicks while Ambrose is on his knees. Miz runs the ropes for a kick but Ambrose ducks and rolls him up for 2. Miz with the running clothesline in the corner.

Ambrose finally gets some offense in and drops Miz. Ambrose runs the ropes with offense and then takes Miz to the top. Ambrose with a super double underhook from the top for a 2 count. Miz counters a suplex but Ambrose turns it back around. Miz takes the knee out. Miz turns Ambrose upside down in the corner and hits a running dropkick to the knee, and another. Ambrose comes back with a big clothesline. Ambrose is bleeding from the mouth now. Miz goes for the Figure Four and gets it locked in the middle of the ring.

Miz keeps control as Ambrose continues to sell the knee injury. Miz with the "yes!" kicks now. Ambrose counters and gets up, telling Miz to bring it. Ambrose ends up hitting the top rope elbow drop but Miz kicks out at 2. Ambrose counters a Skull Crushing Finale as Maryse distracts the referee on the apron. Dallas and Axel get Ambrose on the floor but Ambrose fights them off and drops Miz when he runs over. Ambrose goes to the top and leaps out, taking down all three on the floor. The referee counts now. Ambrose counters another Skull Crushing Finale in the ring and hits Dirty Deeds for a 2 count as Maryse makes the save. The referee did not see it. Maryse pulls Miz to safety now.

Ambrose runs the ropes for a dive and sends Miz into the announce table. Ambrose brings Miz back into the ring but Axel gets on the apron. Ambrose brings him into the ring. Ambrose hits an elbow on Miz. Dallas gets on the apron and nails Ambrose with a cheap shot while the referee is distracted. Miz takes advantage and hits the Skull Crushing Finale on Ambrose for the win.

Winner: The Miz

After the match, Miz is helped to his feet before celebrating with Maryse, Dallas and Axel. Miz makes his exit.

