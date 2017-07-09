Ambulance Match: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

The ambulance backs up to the side of the stage before Braun Strowman makes his way out as JoJo goes over the rules. The boos start up before Roman Reigns' music hits and out he comes to a mixed reaction.

The bell rings and Reigns strikes first. Braun pushes him back. Reigns unloads and charges but Braun drops him with ease. Braun sends Reigns into the corner and splashes him. Braun with another running splash, sending Reigns to the mat. Braun takes his time and stands over Reigns now. We get dueling chants for Reigns. Braun clubs Reigns to the mat.

They go to the floor and Reigns sends Braun into the ring post and he goes down. Braun sends Reigns into the post now. Braun sends Reigns into the steel steps next. Braun takes the steps apart and waits for Reigns to get up. Braun charges and drops Reigns with a steps shot to the face. Braun continues the attack and charges again but Reigns moves and Braun hits the ring post with the steps. Reigns goes back into the ring and kicks Braun as he comes in. Reigns with a big right hand and more kicks. Reigns with a clothesline to stun Braun. Another clothesline by Reigns. Reigns ducks a clothesline but Braun catches him and slams him on his face. Braun scoops Reigns for a running powerslam but it's blocked. Reigns nails him and goes for a spear but Braun boots him. Braun with a powerslam. Braun goes for a pin but forgets the rules for a second. Braun stands tall and raises his arms for a pop.

Braun scoops Reigns and carries him up the ramp now. Reigns slides out and goes back into the ring as fans boo. Braun goes back to the ring as Reigns struggles to stand. Reigns ends up going for a Samoan Drop and struggles but hits it. Braun kicks Reigns back. Braun charges in the corner but Reigns moves and he hits the ring post shoulder first. Reigns goes to the floor and hits a Drive By to the injured elbow. Reigns with another shot to the surgically-repaired arm. Reigns focuses on the arm now. Reigns goes under the ring and grabs a steel chair. Reigns with a chair shot to the elbow, and another. Braun rolls to the floor at Reigns' feet. Reigns with a chair shot to the back but Braun just takes it and stalks Reigns. Reigns with another chair shot but it does nothing. Reigns can't believe it. Braun takes another chair shot but yanks the chair from Reigns and sends him into the barrier twice.

Braun brings Reigns to the stage and sends him into one of the LED screens. Braun comes over and kicks the announcer chairs off the stage, bullying them to get up and out of the way. Braun clears the table and goes back over to Reigns and grabs him for a powerbomb. Braun scoops Reigns onto his shoulders but Reigns slides out and rocks him. Reigns stuns Braun again but Bran grabs him and tosses him from the stage to the side of the ambulance. Reigns lands hard on the floor. Braun opens the ambulance doors and goes back to Reigns. Braun looks to put Reigns in the back but Reigns sends Braun's face into the door. Fans boo as Reigns has control now. Braun scoops Reigns and tries to put him in the back but Reigns hangs on and fights out.

Reigns with a Superman punch, knocking Braun half-way into the ambulance. Braun fights Reigns off and boots him. Reigns with another Superman punch. Reigns tries to push Braun in the ambulance but Braun fights out and nails a shot to the eye. Braun brings a backboard from the ambulance and cracks Reigns over the back with it. Braun uses it to smack Reigns in the back again. Braun yanks the stretcher out of the ambulance and kicks it to the side. Braun launches Reigns up onto the stage now. Braun charges but Reigns moves and Braun crashes into the LED board. Braun scoops Reigns for a powerslam but Reigns slides out and shoves Braun into the LED board again. This time Braun crashes through the panel and goes down. The referee checks on him as we get a replay.

Reigns and Braun are both down on the stage now. Braun moves first. Reigns is on his knees as Braun struggles to recover. Reigns pulls Braun over to the edge of the stage. Braun shoves Reigns off the stage, just missing the corner of the ambulance door. Braun crawls and struggles to stand near the back of the ambulance. Braun gets up but Reigns nails him with a lighting rig near the stage. Reigns charges with a spear but Braun moves and Reigns spears himself into the back of the ambulance. Braun shuts the ambulance doors and gets the win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

After the bell, Braun stands tall as his music hits. Braun turns around to Reigns spearing him out of the back of the ambulance. Reigns slams the ambulance doors into Braun several times. Reigns pushes Braun in the back of the ambulance and shuts the doors. Reigns climbs into the driver's seat and drives into the backstage area. Reigns stops in the back and just looks in the mirror. Reigns throws it in reverse and backs the ambulance into an 18-wheeler production truck. Reigns stumbles out of the ambulance. The back of the ambulance is wrecked. We see RAW General Manager Kurt Angle telling people to call 911. Angle is yelling to Braun to see if he's alright. Jamie Noble tries to open a side door with a crowbar but has no luck. Braun remains trapped in the ambulance.

