Curt Hawkins vs. Heath Slater

We go to the ring for an impromptu match as the rescue mission for Braun continues. Curt Hawkins is out first followed by Heath Slater.

Back and forth to start the match. Hawkins takes control and keeps Slater grounded. We hear sirens in the back. Fans stand and look to the big screen to see what's happening, not paying attention to the match. We see Angle backstage, directing the Dallas Fire Department into the backstage area to help with the rescue.

The cameras cut backstage as the Jaws of Life are used to open the ambulance. We hear the bell ring and hear JoJo announce Slater as the winner.

Winner: Heath Slater

- Dallas Fire & Rescue use the Jaws of Life to open the side door of the ambulance. Noble yells for Braun to hang on. Graves and Cole play up the seriousness of the situation. The door is finally opened and they bring a stretcher over. Braun doesn't want the help it appears. Angle and Noble tell him to take the help. Braun stumbles out of the ambulance door and falls but gets to his feet, falling again. He's busted open and bleeding from several places. Braun pushes away the help and keeps trying to walk but keeps falling. Braun smears blood on the side of someone's tour bus and manages to walk away on is own, telling everyone to leave him alone. Angle looks stunned. We go back to the announcers, who have never seen anything like this before. We get a replay of Reigns backing the ambulance into the semi-trailer and a replay of Braun walking away after Jaws of Life were used to free him. Cole believes Angle will somehow get Braun medical attention tonight. Cole calls Braun surviving a miracle.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.