WWE Universal Title Match: Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar

Samoa Joe is out first for the main event. Fans chant Joe's name as we wait for the champion's music to hit. The music finally hits and out comes WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.

Heyman goes his own grand intro for Lesnar, calling him the Samoan Eating Machine. Before Heyman can finish, Joe attacks Heyman from behind and takes him outside, launching him into the barrier. Joe drives Lesnar through an announce table for a huge pop.

Lesnar regroups but is slow to get back into the ring. Joe waits. Lesnar pulls himself into the ring as Heyman talks him up. Lesnar stands up and smiles. We get the bell. Joe charges and flattens Lesnar in the corner, then drops him with a kick. Joe with headbutts. Lesnar gets up but Joe is all over him. Lesnar fires back with knees of his own. Joe takes Lesnar to the corner and works him over. Joe with more offense and a Coquina Clutch attempt as they're standing. Lesnar fights it off and hits German suplex #1.

Lesnar with another trip to Suplex City. Lesnar hits a third suplex as Heyman looks on. Lesnar gets up and yells to a pop. Joe ends up nailing a low blow that the referee couldn't see due to how Joe was holding him. Lesnar goes down. Joe with the Uranage for a 2 count. Joe goes for the Coquina Clutch again but can't get it locked. Lesnar finally breaks it with a side slam. Lesnar comes back with two more German suplexes, and another for #6.

Lesnar goes for the F5 but Joe counters and goes for the Coquina Clutch. Lesnar resists as Joe tries to take them to the mat. Joe gets Lesnar down to one knee as Heyman goes nuts at ringside. Lesnar powers up and hits the F5 for the win.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

After the match, Heyman hits the ring and Lesnar clutches his throat before getting up. Joe is down trying to recover. We go to replays. Lesnar smiles as he makes his exit with Heyman and the title. Joe is up to his feet in the ring. Lesnar looks back at the ring as Great Balls of Fire goes off the air.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Great Balls Of Fire.

