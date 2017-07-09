- Tonight's WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view in Dallas saw Big Cass pick up a fairly easy win over former partner Enzo Amore. Above is video of Enzo being helped to the trainer's room after the match.
- As seen on tonight's Great Balls of Fire Kickoff, Emma interrupted Dana Brooke's appearance on the panel and asked her to come backstage so they could talk. No word yet on what is going on between the two but Dana tweeted the following:
Emma had some interesting things 2 say..??#wwe @WWE #WWEGBOF #WWEGreatBallsOfFire pic.twitter.com/MPzU175hN1— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) July 10, 2017
