Thanks to Rodrigo Perez for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Hidalgo, Texas:

These are not in order but aren't too far off. Fun night of wrestling but the crowd was pretty empty, lots of kids in attendance and several people watching Great Balls of Fire on their devices.

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

* American Alpha defeated Aiden English and Epico

* Rusev defeated Sin Cara with The Accolade

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over The New Day and The Hype Bros

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over Sami Zayn with help from The Singh Brothers. After the match, Jinder sent The Singh Brothers back to the ring to beat Sami up but he got the best of them

* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeated Carmella, Tamina Snuka and Natalya

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles retained over Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat

