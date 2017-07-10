Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas with the fallout from the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:
* Does Reigns deserve a Universal Championship Match?
* It could be the Summer of The Beast
* How will accounts be settled following Alexa Bliss' Bank robbery?
* Who will step up to challenge the Iron Men?
* Rollins fails to stop the self-appointed "god"
