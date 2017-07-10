- WWE has removed AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens from the match listing for the upcoming WWE Battleground pay-per-view. Styles was scheduled to face then-U.S. Champion Kevin Owens at the event, but ended up defeating Owens for the title at this past Friday's WWE live event at Madison Square Garden.

- Speaking of Owens, he will be signing autographs and posing for photos at the H-E-B plus! store in San Antonio, TX at 4100 South New Braunfels Ave this Tuesday at 11 a.m.

- All the final betting favorites once again won their respective matches at last night's WWE Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view. As noted, Alexa Bliss was favored to defeat Sasha Banks on Sunday morning, however Banks become the favorite before the show went on the air.

