- In the video above, Seth Rollins reveals that WWE 2K18 will be available on Nintendo Switch. The game will be released on October 17.

- WWE will host SmackDown Live at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, SD on Tuesday, September 5th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

- Following his ambulance attack on Braun Strowman at last night's WWE Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view, Roman Reigns doubled down on his tweet from this past January that he's "the baddest man to step foot in WWE," as seen below:

