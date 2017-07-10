- In the video above, Seth Rollins reveals that WWE 2K18 will be available on Nintendo Switch. The game will be released on October 17.
- Following his ambulance attack on Braun Strowman at last night's WWE Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view, Roman Reigns doubled down on his tweet from this past January that he's "the baddest man to step foot in WWE," as seen below:
I repeat. #WWEGBOF https://t.co/JzNvJUIRs3— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 10, 2017
I'm the baddest man to step foot in @WWE. #TheGuy #Raw— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 31, 2017
