- The first episode of the WWE ECW relaunch on June 13, 2006 is now available on the WWE Network.

- It appears as if the Bella Twins will be debuting a cooking / nutrition / lifestyle show called Bella Appetit. WWE filed a trademark for the title last week with the following description:

The description provided to the USPTO for BELLA APPETIT is Entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about cooking, food, recipes, restaurants, bars, culinary arts, travel, adventure, culture, lifestyles, health, fitness, nutrition and social entertainment events accessible by television, cable, fiber optic networks, wireless networks, satellite, audio video, mobile applications and global computer information networks; providing information via a global computer information network in the nature of a continuing program about cooking, food, recipes, restaurants, bars, culinary arts, travel, adventure, culture, lifestyles, health, fitness, nutrition and social entertainment events; online journals, namely, blogs in the fields of cooking, food, recipes, restaurants, bars, culinary arts, travel, adventure, culture, lifestyles, health, fitness, nutrition and social entertainment events.

- As noted, former TNA President Dixie Carter responded to a tweet from Matt Hardy over the weekend and congratulated AJ Styles for winning the U.S. title at last Friday's RAW live event at Madison Square Garden. Hardy responded to Dixie and stated that he's looking forward to her appearance on WWE 24 - Kurt Angle: Homecoming tonight after Raw, as seen below:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.