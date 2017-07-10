- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring wrestlers singing. Stars featured include The Rock, The Honky Tonk Man, R-Truth, Elias Samson, Curt Hennig, Vince McMahon, John Cena and Chris Jericho, who topped the list.

- WWE and Groupe AB will extend their partnership into its 18th year with a new, multi-year agreement to broadcast WWE programming, including Raw and SmackDown, in France, Belgium, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Monaco and Andorra. Groupe AB channels AB1, RTL9, AB3 and AB4 will televise Raw on Thursdays and SmackDown on Fridays and will air all WWE specials live, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series and Royal Rumble. All programs will be available with French commentary and on demand.

- Samoa Joe tweeted the following message following his match with Brock Lesnar at WWE Great Balls Of Fire last night:

We've only just begun... — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) July 10, 2017

Charles Maynard contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.