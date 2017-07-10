- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring wrestlers singing. Stars featured include The Rock, The Honky Tonk Man, R-Truth, Elias Samson, Curt Hennig, Vince McMahon, John Cena and Chris Jericho, who topped the list.
- Samoa Joe tweeted the following message following his match with Brock Lesnar at WWE Great Balls Of Fire last night:
We've only just begun...— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) July 10, 2017
Charles Maynard contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.