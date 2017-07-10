- WWE uploaded the footage above of Rob Van Dam & Sabu facing Tommy Dreamer & The Sandman in a Fatal 4-Way match on the May 1, 2007 episode of ECW. While the finish isn't shown, RVD and Sabu defeated Dreamer and Sandman after RVD hit Sandman with a 5 Star Frog Splash for the win. We noted earlier that WWE added the premiere episode of their ECW rebrand on the Network. They have actually added episodes of the ECW rebrand from 2006 - 2009. The brand was shut down on February 16, 2010.
