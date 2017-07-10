GFW Impact World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron was reportedly detained by police at the airport in Orlando on Sunday afternoon, according to PWInsider. The Orlando Police Department issued the following statement:
Patron later missed an indie booking in Texas Sunday night. We do know that Paige and Patron's family were in Orlando over the weekend as she posted the following photo from Universal Studios:
@UniversalORL time with the family. @rootsoffight #FamilyStickTogether @PrideOfMexico @HijoDeDosCaras pic.twitter.com/LlD1SZwr0T— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 8, 2017
