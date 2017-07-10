- As noted, the WWE 2K18 pre-order bonus trailer with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be revealed on tonight's RAW. Above and below are two new teasers for the premiere.

- Last night's WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. GBOF had 232,000 interactions on Twitter with 42,000 unique authors, down from the 267,000 interactions and 43,000 authors that WWE Money In the Bank drew. GBOF also had 249,000 Facebook interactions with 135,000 unique authors. That is down from the 257,000 interactions and 145,000 unique authors that MITB drew.

- Sasha Banks wrote the following on Instagram today, hashtagging RAW, SmackDown, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Shimmer. Banks defeated RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at Great Balls of Fire last night by count out but failed to capture the title.

I didn't come here to be average. I came here to be the best! #legitboss #Raw #SmackDownLive #NJPW #Shimmer #PWG

