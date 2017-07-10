- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will defend his title in a Fatal 4 Way against Trent Seven, Wolfgang and BT Gunn on Saturday, July 29th in Glasgow, Scotland at Insane Championship Wrestling's Shug's Hoose Party 4 event. WWE posted this video on the match.

- We noted before that Sasha Banks was headed to Australia and New Zealand for a WWE promotional tour later this month. It looks like she will be leaving some time this week as she's scheduled to appear at Westfield Manukau City in Auckland on Sunday, July 16th.

- Drew McIntyre tweeted the following video last night during WWE Great Balls of Fire. He wrote, "'Whats that metronome I hear, perhaps the end is drawing near You never hear the shot that takes you down' @REALBobbyRoode"

Also below are responses from WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Roderick Strong and Killian Dain:

"Whats that metronome I hear, perhaps the end is drawing near

You never hear the shot that takes you down"@REALBobbyRoode pic.twitter.com/9Cw6VKw5y1 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 10, 2017

