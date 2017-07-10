- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will defend his title in a Fatal 4 Way against Trent Seven, Wolfgang and BT Gunn on Saturday, July 29th in Glasgow, Scotland at Insane Championship Wrestling's Shug's Hoose Party 4 event. WWE posted this video on the match.
- Drew McIntyre tweeted the following video last night during WWE Great Balls of Fire. He wrote, "'Whats that metronome I hear, perhaps the end is drawing near You never hear the shot that takes you down' @REALBobbyRoode"
Also below are responses from WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Roderick Strong and Killian Dain:
