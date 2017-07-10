- The New Day spoke with The Valley Morning Star to promote the upcoming SmackDown live event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on Sunday, July 23rd. During the interview, they revealed their favorite WWE segment, which was a segment they did on RAW with The Rock and the Usos in January if 2016.

"One for us would be the segment with The Rock," Big E said. "He's arguably the greatest to ever do it. I don't know if there is anyone better than him with the entertainment aspect of our industry. For us to go toe-to-toe with him was incredible. It was a great honor."

- Speaking of The Rock, a political committee has been registered with the FEC supporting his candidacy called "Run The Rock 2020", as seen below:

Yes, we now have an official draft @TheRock political committee registered with the @FEC. pic.twitter.com/ylQxuZkOev — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) July 10, 2017

Not a joke. Just more proof that just about anyone can form a political committee. Exhibit A: https://t.co/BkvpBCP77Z — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) July 10, 2017

