As noted, GFW Impact World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron was involved in a domestic violence incident at the Orlando airport on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. TMZ reported that Patron allegedly "roughed up a female companion." They noted that Patron was arguing with a woman in the terminal and police were called once things escalated. A witness told TMZ, "There was an altercation."

Alberto has not been arrested. Police are investigating the incident and no charges have been filed.

Paige took to Twitter to offer their side of what happened, stating that they got the police involved after a woman threw a drink at Patron. You can check out her tweets below:

WE got the cops involved. I'm crying cuz I found out bad fam news & a lady tries take a pic. She gets angry throws a drink on @PrideOfMexico — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 10, 2017

Please leave us alone. That's it. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 10, 2017

