As noted, GFW Impact World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron was involved in a domestic violence incident at the Orlando airport on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. TMZ reported that Patron allegedly "roughed up a female companion." They noted that Patron was arguing with a woman in the terminal and police were called once things escalated. A witness told TMZ, "There was an altercation."
Paige took to Twitter to offer their side of what happened, stating that they got the police involved after a woman threw a drink at Patron. You can check out her tweets below:
WE got the cops involved. I'm crying cuz I found out bad fam news & a lady tries take a pic. She gets angry throws a drink on @PrideOfMexico— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 10, 2017
Please leave us alone. That's it.— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 10, 2017
Jays WWEUpdates and damien demento contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.