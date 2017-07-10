The initial international betting odds for WWE Battleground on Sunday, July 23, 2017 are now available. Please be advised these are only accurate when the "smart money" comes in, which happens much closer to the pay-per-view. For now, this is nothing more than an early indication of how things could go.

Jinder Mahal opens as a 1/2 favorite to retain the WWE Championship over Randy Orton at 6/4 odds. Mahal will defend the title in a Punjabi Prison Match with The Singh Brothers in his corner. It'll be the latest step in his ongoing feud with Orton as he won the belt from him at Backlash in May and successfully defended it last month at Money in the Bank.

John Cena opens as a 1/4 favorite to beat Rusev at 5/2 odds in a Flag Match. Cena returned to WWE this month after being off since WrestleMania 33 doing projects outside of the company.

Odds are not yet available for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match where The Usos will defend the titles against The New Day.

WWE Battleground, a SmackDown brand pay-per-view, will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. We'll have live coverage right here at WrestlingINC.com.

Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling

