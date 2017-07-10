- WWE posted the behind-the-scenes video above of Samoa Joe as he prepared to face Brock Lesnar at Great Balls Of Fire last night. It included footage of Joe after the match pacing backstage.

"He knows!" Samoa Joe yelled. "Lesnar, I victimized you. You know. The lights were out. You know the truth. You did not beat me. You escaped."

- Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks answered some fan questions asking his thoughts on Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, which you can check out below.

All my buddies love him, so I do too. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) July 10, 2017

So much respect. All my buds down there say he's elite in the ring. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) July 10, 2017

