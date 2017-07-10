- WWE posted the extra above from WWE 24 - Kurt Angle: Homecoming, which airs tonight after RAW. In the clip, Shane McMahon meets up with Kurt Angle for the first time in years at a SmackDown taping weeks before the WWE Hall of Fame and calling him into the ring.

"It's like you call one of your best friends and you haven't spoken to them in several years and you pick right back up where you left off," Shane said of the reunion. "That's a good foundation that you've built and that's a solid friendship. If you do that, you know you've got a good friend there."

See Also Shane McMahon On Vince McMahon Being Furious Over Kurt Angle Bout, Vince Almost Going To The Ring

- As noted, 2K announced today that WWE 2K18 will be available for Nintendo Switch. 2K made an error in their announcement regarding the timing of the release, as there is not an official date set for the Nintendo Switch version other than that it will be released sometime in the fall. WWE 2K18 is currently scheduled for release on October 17, 2017 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

- Curt Hawkins posted the tongue-in-cheek tweet below about how his match with Heath Slater ended and how fans missed something spectacular. WWE had cut away to the back as Braun Strowman was being taken out of an ambulance during the end of the match. During the backstage segment, you could hear Slater's name being announced as the winner.

For those of you asking, @HeathSlaterOMRB defeated me last night with a Canadian Destroyer off the top. #WWEGreatBallsOfFire — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) July 10, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.