WWE posted the video above moments ago of Mike Rome discussing tonight's episode of RAW. Rome said that RAW General Manager Kurt Angle will give an update on Braun Strowman's status on tonight's show.

Rome also noted that Brock Lesnar will be on tonight's show and Angle will be congratulating him for his victory at Great Balls Of Fire last night. It will be the first time that the two men have been in the same ring in over a decade, since Angle defeated then-IWGP Heavyweight Champion Lesnar for the title at a New Japan Pro Wrestling event on June 29, 2007.

