As seen below, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz will be hosting the first-ever "Mizzies" on MizTV tonight.

WWE announced the following on the awards:

Who will win a "Mizzie" on Raw? Following a successful defense of the Intercontinental Title at WWE Great Balls of Fire, The Miz is looking to hand out some hardware. The A-Lister revealed on Twitter that he will be hosting the first-ever "Mizzies" on an all-new edition of "Miz TV" tonight. Who will take home "the most prestigious award in all of sports and entertainment"?

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.