- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with a look back at last night's Ambulance Match at the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. We cut to the RAW opening video.

- We're live from the Toyota Center in Houston with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

- We go right to the ring and JoJo introduces Big Cass. Out he comes with his new theme song.

Cass stands tall in the middle of the ring as fans boo. He smirks and asks, "how you doin?" for more boos. Cass says he is doing spectacular today. After what he did to Enzo Amore last night, he couldn't feel any better. Cass shows us still shots from the match on the big screen and brags about what he did to Enzo. We also see the backstage video of Enzo being helped backstage after the match. Cass says that was to put the locker room on notice, he's going straight to the top. He goes on and tells people not to hop on his bandwagon now. Cass says he is the future of WWE, telling his doubters that he will one day be the WWE Universal Champion and when he wins the title, he's going to hold the title high and shove it down everyone's throats. More boos from the crowd. Cass says he will be champion, he will main event WrestleMania, he will be on The Tonight Show, he will have his face plastered on posters & banners, and he will represent WWE to the fullest every day of his life because no one can touch him. Nobody is on his level, nobody can look him eye to eye. Nobody is bigger than Big Cass. The "what?!" chants start up as Cass goes on but Big Show's music interrupts and out he comes.

Cass waits in the middle of the ring as Show enters the ring. Fans chant for Big Show as they face off. Cass gets right in Show's face and talks some trash. Show delivers a headbutt and they go at it. Show takes Cass down and works him over with kicks & knees next. Fans continue chanting for Show. Cass escapes the ring and retreats as fans boo. Show's music hits as Cass backs up the ramp.

- Still to come, an update on Braun Strowman's status. Also, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be here plus Elias Samson vs. Finn Balor. We go to commercial.

Elias Samson vs. Finn Balor

Back from the break and JoJo introduces Elias Samson. He's in the middle of the ring with a spotlight and his guitar. Elias introduces himself and asks who wants to walk with Elias. Fans boo him. Samson asks fans to keep their cell phones down and hold the applause until after he's done. He wrote this song for his opponent tonight. Samson starts singing about Balor and Houston until the music interrupts and out comes Finn Balor to a pop.

The bell rings and they lock up. Samson slams Balor and tells him to bring it. Balor fights back and takes Samson down with a headlock. Samson with an elbow to the face. Samson counters with a roll-up but Balor dropkicks him in the face. Samson takes it to the corner but Balor comes back with a kick to the head. Balor goes to the top for a Coup de Grace but Samson rolls to the floor for a breather as fans boo. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Samson remains in control. Samson with a snap suplex and a 2 count. We see how Samson dropped a big knee on Balor during the commercial. Samson keeps Balor grounded now with a Full Nelson. Fans chant for Balor as he tries to rally. Balor with a 2 count. Samson grabs Balor and knees him before tossing him into the corner. Samson runs into boots in the corner. Balor drops Samson and makes a comeback with a dropkick. Balor with a chop in the corner and another. Balor runs into a boot next. Balor crotches Samson from the top and sends him to the floor. Balor charges and drops Samson on the floor. Balor goes for the kick from the apron but Samson catches the leg and drops Balor on his shoulder.

Samson comes back into the ring and focuses on the shoulder. Balor turns it around and stomps on Samson's mid-section. Balor decks Samson as he gets to his feet. Samson turns it around in the corner and beats Balor down as the referee warns him. Balor ends up with a close roll-up for a 2 count. Samson with another close 2 count. Samson continues focusing on the shoulder but Balor nails the overhead kick to the jaw. Balor with a Slingblade. Balor drops Samson with the corner dropkick and goes to the top for a Coup de Grace. He hits it and covers for the win.

Winner: Finn Balor

- After the match, Balor stands tall as we go to replays. Balor makes his exit and poses on the stage. The Hardys come out to congratulate him and pose with him on the stage. The Hardys limp to the stage as their music hits. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and The Hardys are in the ring. Jeff Hardy talks about last night's 30-minute Iron Man Match loss and says the other teams are thinking they should probably classify themselves as "obsolete." This gets a "delete!" chant going. Matt Hardy takes the mic yet, makes a few "Broken" references and says they have only begun to make magic in the WWE Universe. The music interrupts and out comes Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Anderson and Gallows rip on The Hardys and suggest they get out of the ring and practice their magic elsewhere. Gallows says they are Magic Killers and the ring belongs to them. Matt says neither of them are 100%, they're a little stitched up and bruised, and a little "broken" but if Gallows and Anderson thinks the ring belongs to them, they can fight and determine that right now. Gallows and Anderson head to the ring as the referee calls for the bell.

The Hardys vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Matt starts off with Anderson. Matt takes control and drops Anderson out of the corner with a shoulder. Jeff tags in for a bit of double teaming and a double back suplex. Gallows runs in but they double team him as well. Jeff nails Poetry In Motion, sending Gallows to the floor for a breather. Gallows and Anderson regroup as The Hardys stand tall in the ring. We go to commercial.

