- This week's WWE SmackDown will feature Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura plus highlights from AJ Styles' WWE United States Title win over Kevin Owens at Friday's Madison Square Garden live event. Above is a promo.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Houston for this week's Main Event episode:

* Mickie James vs. Emma

* TJP vs. Lince Dorado

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- As seen on tonight's WWE RAW, The Revival returned and attacked The Hardys, leaving them laying following their loss to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Below is video from the segment:

