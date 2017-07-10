RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced on tonight's show that next week's RAW from Nashville will feature Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe. The winner will go on to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August. Video from the segment can be seen above.
.@RealKurtAngle will go public with "important news" NEXT WEEK! But what this mean for The #RAW General Manager? @WWEGraves pic.twitter.com/vKjv4eE9ZF— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 11, 2017
