- As seen on tonight's WWE RAW, Big Cass opened up the show and cut a promo on how he will become WWE Universal Champion and go on to main event WrestleMania soon. He was soon confronted by Big Show, leading to a brawl between the two. In the Fallout video above, Show talks to Mike Rome about his recent history with Cass and Enzo Amore, who lost to Cass at Great Balls of Fire on Sunday.
- The feud between Noam Dar and Cedric Alexander will finally come to an end on this week's WWE 205 Live as the two will compete in an "I Quit" match.
- Below is a new video from WWE Community on WWE's support for the Special Olympics:
.@WWE is proud to partner with @SpecialOlympics and celebrate champions! #RAW @WWECommunity pic.twitter.com/TGVfZpHdkg— WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.