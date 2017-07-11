- This week's WWE RAW from Houston saw Goldust pick up a win over his former partner R-Truth. In the Fallout video above, Goldust interrupts Mike Rome talking about highlights from RAW and asks if he was paying attention to The Golden Age and his Shattered Truth sequel. Goldust says the win was the nail in the coffin for Truth. He says everyone in the world was watching his sequel but Rome and Rome better pay attention or he may be put into the next film.

WWE Producer Tyson Kidd turns 37 years old today while former WCW Tag Team Champion Butch Reed turns 63 and wrestling legend Dick "The Destroyer" Bayer turns 87.

- The Singh Brothers put in work with Tamina Snuka before Monday's WWE live event in Laredo, TX and posted this clip from the gym:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.