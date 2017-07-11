- Above is a clip from last night's WWE 24 special on Hall of Famer Kurt Angle with talk on his WWE departure several years ago. The RAW General Manager says he he was very bitter because he couldn't keep himself together. Angle admits lashing out at Vince McMahon and the company, noting that he saw John Cena coming through the ranks and taking his place while there was nothing he could do about it. Angle says he had no issues with Cena and comments on how the broken necks didn't help and the painkillers didn't help. Angle realizes Vince saw a problem and had to do something about it. Vince wanted Angle to get help but Angle didn't want to get help. Vince agreed to part ways but wanted Angle to go to rehab and get himself straight.

Vince says it was heartbreaking to see Angle so hell-bent on self destruction and there was nothing he could do about it. Vince describes it as a very rotten feeling when you care for someone. Vince then said goodbye to Angle. Angle says he did what he saw to do, he rode the wave for as long as he could and that was all his own fault.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is more deserving of a shot at WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar - Samoa Joe or Roman Reigns. As of this writing, 51% voted for Reigns while 49% went with Joe. Reigns and Joe will do battle on next week's RAW from Nashville to determine Lesnar's SummerSlam opponent.

- As noted, former TNA President Dixie Carter was featured in last night's WWE 24 special on Angle. She wrote the following on being included in the show:

Loved being a part of WWE's Kurt Angle: Homecoming tonight. So proud of Kurt. Grateful for all he did for TNA. We are ALL blessed for all he has done for wrestling... #OneOfAKind @therealkurtangle

