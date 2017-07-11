To promote American Grit, John Cena went undercover for GQ, as seen in the video above. Cena posted as himself on several online sites, including Twitter, Quora, Yahoo Answers, YouTube and IMDB. Below are some of his responses.

"That's false. I think the question here is...why isn't John Cena the highest paid wrestler in the WWE?"

Why does John Cena never turn heel?

"Oftentimes, I run out onto our well-produced stage to thunderous boos, and my theme song has been remixed by the audience many times. And I quote, "John Cena sucks." Soooo, I turned heel, you missed it. It happened... just about ten years ago."

Who is more handsome? John Cena or Randy Orton?

"The answer is Randy Orton. I mean, he's got the sleeve tattoos. And he's like got that bad boy thing going on."

If The Undertaker and John Cena had a match at WrestleMania, who would've won that bout?

"We haven't had it, so I can definitely say I can beat him. So I would've won. Certainly."

