- New WWE U.S. Champion AJ Styles will be appearing at Wizard World Comic Con Columbus on Friday, August 4th at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Styles will pose for photo ops, sign autographs and conduct a Q&A panel between 5-8 p.m. You can get more details at this link.

- OA Online has a story here about WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart appearing at a Q&A in Texas this past weekend.

- WWE posted the tweet below on Monday afternoon to a Shelton Benjamin playlist on WWE.com. It caused some speculation that Benjamin would be returning to WWE because the description read, "Before Shelton Benjamin returns to SmackDown Live, check out The Gold Standard's most jaw-dropping feats of athleticism in this WWE.com playlist."

It should be noted that WWE just posted a link to an old webpage with the playlist which was created when Benjamin was slated to return to WWE last year. The description was automatically created from that page.

Need ONE reason why @Sheltyb803 is called The #GoldStandard? Here's FOUR, and they do not disappoint! https://t.co/NcKSoXjaxj — WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2017

@KOllomani contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.