Source: Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast

Recently on Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast, current WWE RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss discussed the infamous 'what?' chant, her negatively received 'This Is Your Life' segment on RAW, and enlisting help from hardcore legend D-Von Dudley on her tables match versus Becky Lynch at WWE TLC (2016).

When asked about how she expertly handles getting the Austinian 'what?' chant, Bliss divulged that she first tried to yell at the fans to stop the chant and that did not work. 'The Wicked Witch Of WWE' knew she needed a new tactic, so she varied the pace of her speech.

"They said, 'what, what, what' so loud and so many times that I legit got hot and I was like, 'I swear to God, if you say, 'what' one more time,' and that wasn't the best way to handle it. So after that, I was like, 'okay, I need to think of other ways to shut that down' because that didn't work and it made me legit really mad. And I was like, 'okay, if they're going to try to fit it in, I'm not going to let them fit it in and if they're really trying to, I'm just going to turn it around on them.' So one of them was, 'Alexa Bliss is the best say, 'what'' and then, one of them, I was talking about Bayley in the kendo stick-on-a-pole-match, and they were like, 'what?' and I was like, 'I know, right?'"

With respect to her 'This Is Your Life' segment on RAW, Bliss claimed to have no preconceived notion of whether the segment would be good or not going into the segment.

"Going into it, I don't know - I didn't really have any opinion on it whether it would be bad or good. I was just really excited to have fun with it and throw the little dolls and trophies off the table and just kind of make fun of Bayley in the best way I could."

Bliss said she may be known for having the worst segment in RAW history, but she is able to joke about it.

"I know it has been deemed the worst segment in RAW history, so I guess that's always something, I guess, I can hang my hat on! Exactly, so I'm going both spectrum here, Sam. I'm doing things that are the best and things that are the worst. I'm an all-around performer, I guess."

According to Bliss, she tried to lighten the mood when the crowd started chanting 'boring' during the segment and suggested that she felt that the segment could have been much worse than it was.

"When the crowd started chanting, like, 'boring' and stuff like that, I remember playing with the people's names, just kind of, like, I called Mrs. Flapper, Flaps McGaps and stuff like that. And I was just trying to lighten the mood a little bit and I was like messing with the other actors." Bliss added, "when it's slowly dying, you've got to try to pick it up in any way that you can, so I was like, 'do you know what? If this is going to go down, I'm going to have fun with it while it's going down.' While it was deemed the worst segment in RAW history, I feel like it could have gone a lot worse, okay? Okay? It wasn't that bad!"

Bliss said she did not beat herself up over the segment's poor reception as it was a group effort and 'The Goddess Of WWE' is only as good as the people around her.

"With stuff like that, I've never been the person to be like, 'oh my God, this happened because of this person' or 'this happened because that person.' No, it's a group effort. If it did well, it's because everybody did well. If it went bad, it's because it's a group thing." Bliss continued, "we're all in it together and that's how you have to be because you're only as good as the people that you're in there with. Do you know what I mean? And you're as bad as the people you're in there with. It's all a dance. You have to work together.

Lastly, Bliss shared that she seeks advice from veterans when she is faced with a type of match that she has not yet encountered. Bliss said she sought out the man whose name is almost synonymous with tables, D-Von Dudley, to help with her tables match against Lynch last year.

"For the tables match, we did ask D-Von Dudley if he had any suggestions or any ideas of how we can even do this because I told him, 'I haven't even been through a table!' Like, 'how do I go through a table?' And he was like, 'just breathe out.' And I was like, 'oh, okay.'"

If you use any of the quotations from this article, please credit Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

